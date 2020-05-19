All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Nob Hill Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Nob Hill Apartments

5410 N Braeswood Blvd · (832) 353-2611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Look & Lease”, 6 weeks free on all 2x1 and 2x2 floor plans. Offer ends 07/31/2020 *Call for details / Restrictions apply
Location

5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N-311 · Avail. Jul 25

$716

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit N-316 · Avail. Sep 8

$716

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit SE-800 · Avail. now

$857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit SE-934 · Avail. Aug 18

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit W-510 · Avail. Sep 1

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit N-037 · Avail. Sep 1

$868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to Nob Hill Apartments located in Houston, Texas. Your new pet friendly community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans featuring shaker-style cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet and brushed nickel plumbing, hardware and lighting. You will also enjoy additional conveniences including over-sized closets and a private patio or balcony.

Located in the prestigious Bellaire area of Houston, Nob Hill delivers a charming Southern New Orleans architectural style that combines culture that features gated access, nine refreshing resort-style swimming pools and clubhouse.

Nearby, you will find great shopping and an array of exciting entertainment, sports, fine arts and delicious culinary dining experiences. Call or visit today to discover how you can call Nob Hill Apartments home.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $80 for couples
Deposit: $100 - first month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, contact leasing office for further details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nob Hill Apartments have any available units?
Nob Hill Apartments has 34 units available starting at $716 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Nob Hill Apartments have?
Some of Nob Hill Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill Apartments is offering the following rent specials: “Look & Lease”, 6 weeks free on all 2x1 and 2x2 floor plans. Offer ends 07/31/2020 *Call for details / Restrictions apply
Is Nob Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nob Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.

