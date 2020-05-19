Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard on-site laundry parking pool package receiving bbq/grill business center hot tub

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Nob Hill Apartments located in Houston, Texas. Your new pet friendly community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans featuring shaker-style cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet and brushed nickel plumbing, hardware and lighting. You will also enjoy additional conveniences including over-sized closets and a private patio or balcony.



Located in the prestigious Bellaire area of Houston, Nob Hill delivers a charming Southern New Orleans architectural style that combines culture that features gated access, nine refreshing resort-style swimming pools and clubhouse.



Nearby, you will find great shopping and an array of exciting entertainment, sports, fine arts and delicious culinary dining experiences. Call or visit today to discover how you can call Nob Hill Apartments home.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.