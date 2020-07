Kings Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill parking business center carport clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to King's Cove Apartments in Kingwood, Texas. Our apartment community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments that feature modern amenities such as an island kitchen, stained concrete flooring, spacious closets, and much more. In need of entertainment but don't want to travel far from home? Attend our community social events, swim a few laps at the pool, or work out at our high-tech fitness center. Best of all, we are a pet-friendly community that welcomes cats and dogs. King's Cove Apartments offers a lifestyle that exceeds expectations!