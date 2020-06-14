45 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with gym
Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.
From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Atascocita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.