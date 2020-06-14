Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with gym

227 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
135 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
$
9 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
$
27 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
$
Lake Houston
28 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Lake Houston
24 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
$
Lake Houston
23 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
$
Lake Houston
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
$
Kingwood
55 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$782
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
$
Kingwood
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Kingwood
29 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Kingwood
10 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Kingwood
37 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
13 Units Available
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
Humble
26 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
City Guide for Atascocita, TX

Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.

From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.

Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Atascocita, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Atascocita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

