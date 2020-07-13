/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020
40 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Katy, TX
Last updated July 13
24 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Last updated July 13
239 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Last updated July 13
38 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1376 sqft
Nestled in the prestigious Katy area of southwest Houston, you'll find quality workmanship and gracious living.
Last updated July 13
16 Units Available
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,000
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Last updated July 13
31 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1041 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Last updated July 13
31 Units Available
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern flats and lofts located near the Mason Creek Hike and Interstate-10. Professionally decorated homes with open floors plans and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cyber cafe, athletic club, yoga studio and business lounge.
Last updated July 13
29 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1420 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
909 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
Last updated July 13
24 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Last updated April 21
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Last updated July 13
29 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1308 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$974
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
