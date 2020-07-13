AL
130 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Spring, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
45 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
19 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
19 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
982 sqft
Resort-style pool with waterscaped fountain features. Electronic gated entry. Private patio or balcony with all floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1312 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
15 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1186 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly property that offers a dog park to its pet-owning residents. Easy access to shopping and dining while still offering a scenic, secluded community. Units offer central heating and reserved parking for their tenants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
Cozy units with W/D hookup, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Community includes onsite parking, hot tub and gym. Dogs and cats allowed. Near I-45 and the Willowbrook Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1258 sqft
In-home climate control, plus ceiling fans. Resort-style pool surrounded by mature vegetation. Community backs up to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1265 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Last updated July 1 at 02:06pm
24 Units Available
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-45 in Spring Park. Many interior upgrades including built-in book shelves and desks, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
44 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
50 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Results within 1 mile of Spring
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
44 Units Available
North Park Forest
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
North Park Forest
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1037 sqft
Large apartments with 11-foot ceilings, air conditioning, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer in unit. Community has a soccer field, hot tub, playbround and sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
22 Units Available
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
952 sqft
Homes include walk-in closets, a W/D hookup and fireplace. Dogs and cats allowed. A community hot tub and 24-hour gym are available to residents. Easy access to I-45. Near Cypresswood Golf Club.
Rent Report
Spring

July 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Spring rents declined slightly over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,372 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Spring over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    As rents have fallen moderately in Spring, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,372 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Spring fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

