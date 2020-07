Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access cc payments e-payments hot tub

For contemporary apartment living in a serene, yet luxurious community setting, there's no better option than The Abbey at Champions. Offering one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Houston's Champions neighborhood, you'll find the home space you need to create the lifestyle you want. Featuring stylish conveniences, like stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and washer and dryer connections, your new home is designed to simplify everyday living. When there's fun and relaxation on the menu, this pet-friendly apartment community delivers with an outdoor swimming pool and lounge area, as well as an onsite fitness center for your convenience.