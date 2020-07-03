New Flooring! New Appliances! New A/C and Heat! Fresh Paint! “Did Not Flood” Plenty updates to many to name! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5639 Rue Street have any available units?
5639 Rue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5639 Rue Street currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Rue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Rue Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 Rue Street is pet friendly.
Does 5639 Rue Street offer parking?
No, 5639 Rue Street does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Rue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Rue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Rue Street have a pool?
No, 5639 Rue Street does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Rue Street have accessible units?
No, 5639 Rue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Rue Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Rue Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 Rue Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5639 Rue Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)