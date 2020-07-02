All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

5602 Selinsky Rd

5602 Selinsky Road · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Selinsky Road, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Southeast Houston
Area: Hwy 288 South/ Pearland West
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $713

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($100/mo), Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 967

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Selinsky Rd have any available units?
5602 Selinsky Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Selinsky Rd have?
Some of 5602 Selinsky Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Selinsky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Selinsky Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Selinsky Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5602 Selinsky Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5602 Selinsky Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5602 Selinsky Rd offers parking.
Does 5602 Selinsky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Selinsky Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Selinsky Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5602 Selinsky Rd has a pool.
Does 5602 Selinsky Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5602 Selinsky Rd has accessible units.
Does 5602 Selinsky Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 Selinsky Rd has units with dishwashers.

