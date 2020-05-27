1410 Ruthven Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome in Houston, TX located downtown! The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate modern tub and shower. 3rd story rooftop balcony with amazing skyline views. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Easy access to plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!

