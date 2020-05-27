All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1410 Ruthven Street

1410 Ruthven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Ruthven Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome in Houston, TX located downtown! The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate modern tub and shower. 3rd story rooftop balcony with amazing skyline views. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Easy access to plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Ruthven Street have any available units?
1410 Ruthven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Ruthven Street have?
Some of 1410 Ruthven Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Ruthven Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Ruthven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Ruthven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Ruthven Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Ruthven Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Ruthven Street offers parking.
Does 1410 Ruthven Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Ruthven Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Ruthven Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Ruthven Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Ruthven Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Ruthven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Ruthven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Ruthven Street does not have units with dishwashers.

