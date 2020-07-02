All apartments in Houston
13250 Westheimer Road

Location

13250 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
13250 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Island Style Kitchens with Granite Countertops Kenmore Appliance Package Relaxing Bathrooms with Garden Bathtubs Private Patio or Balcony Ceiling Fans in Living Room & Master Programmable Thermostat Washer & Dryer in unit *stackable in A1 & A2 2" Wooden Blinds 9' Ceilings Stylish Wood Finish & Carpet Combo Flooring Fiber Optic TV & Internet Wiring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resident lounge Outdoor kitchen with gas grills with TV TV lounge State of the art fitness center Parcel lockers Resort Style pool Gated Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604364 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 Westheimer Road have any available units?
13250 Westheimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13250 Westheimer Road have?
Some of 13250 Westheimer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 Westheimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
13250 Westheimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 Westheimer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13250 Westheimer Road is pet friendly.
Does 13250 Westheimer Road offer parking?
No, 13250 Westheimer Road does not offer parking.
Does 13250 Westheimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13250 Westheimer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 Westheimer Road have a pool?
Yes, 13250 Westheimer Road has a pool.
Does 13250 Westheimer Road have accessible units?
No, 13250 Westheimer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 Westheimer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13250 Westheimer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

