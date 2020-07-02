Amenities

13250 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Island Style Kitchens with Granite Countertops Kenmore Appliance Package Relaxing Bathrooms with Garden Bathtubs Private Patio or Balcony Ceiling Fans in Living Room & Master Programmable Thermostat Washer & Dryer in unit *stackable in A1 & A2 2" Wooden Blinds 9' Ceilings Stylish Wood Finish & Carpet Combo Flooring Fiber Optic TV & Internet Wiring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resident lounge Outdoor kitchen with gas grills with TV TV lounge State of the art fitness center Parcel lockers Resort Style pool Gated Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604364 ]