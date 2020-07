Amenities

Great Opportunity for any small business. COMMERCIAL office space as this property was previously used as the corporate office for a Home Builder. Location allows for quick and Easy Access to major freeways. You have the ability to live and work in the same space with ample storage. Spacious rooms and full kitchen upstairs as well as a dedicated space for another kitchen downstairs. A must see if you are looking the unique opportunity for your business.