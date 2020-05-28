All apartments in Hays County
5024 S Old Bastrop Highway
5024 S Old Bastrop Highway

5024 South Old Bastrop Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5024 South Old Bastrop Highway, Hays County, TX 78666

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
RANCH STYLE STUDENT LIVING! We are a pet friendly student housing complex located behind the outlet malls with (16) 4 bed 4 bath houses with large fenced backyards and a large stocked pond for fishing. Ample parking for residents and guests. All houses built to be very energy efficient and low maintenance (no carpet anywhere). Houses range from 5 years old to new. Rent includes internet thought Centurylink, trash, lawn care, water (up to 5000 gallons per month) and sewer.
Rates starting at $640 per bedroom.
See www.parkerspond.com for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have any available units?
5024 S Old Bastrop Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have?
Some of 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway currently offering any rent specials?
5024 S Old Bastrop Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway is pet friendly.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway offer parking?
Yes, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway offers parking.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have a pool?
No, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway does not have a pool.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have accessible units?
No, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 S Old Bastrop Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
