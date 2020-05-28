5024 S Old Bastrop Highway

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

RANCH STYLE STUDENT LIVING! We are a pet friendly student housing complex located behind the outlet malls with (16) 4 bed 4 bath houses with large fenced backyards and a large stocked pond for fishing. Ample parking for residents and guests. All houses built to be very energy efficient and low maintenance (no carpet anywhere). Houses range from 5 years old to new. Rent includes internet thought Centurylink, trash, lawn care, water (up to 5000 gallons per month) and sewer.

Rates starting at $640 per bedroom.

See www.parkerspond.com for more information