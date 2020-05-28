5024 S Old Bastrop Highway

Amenities
RANCH STYLE STUDENT LIVING! We are a pet friendly student housing complex located behind the outlet malls with (16) 4 bed 4 bath houses with large fenced backyards and a large stocked pond for fishing. Ample parking for residents and guests. All houses built to be very energy efficient and low maintenance (no carpet anywhere). Houses range from 5 years old to new. Rent includes internet thought Centurylink, trash, lawn care, water (up to 5000 gallons per month) and sewer.
Rates starting at $640 per bedroom.
See www.parkerspond.com for more information