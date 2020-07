Amenities

378 Nectar Dr Available 06/18/19 New community in Buda with this cute home! - Adorable home in Buda is just what you need. 3 bedrooms with a study, stainless appliances, large back yard, covered back patio, granite counter tops in kitchen with a center island. Amenities include a Jr. Olympic Pool, Splash Zone, Hike/Bike Trails, Community Garden, Playscapes, On-Site Dog Park, Fishing Ponds



View this property in VR via http://bit.ly/2rVyffg



