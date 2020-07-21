All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive

1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,482 sf home is located in Katy, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have any available units?
1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have?
Some of 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
