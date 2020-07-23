/
/
liberty county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
52 Apartments for rent in Liberty County, TX📍
9 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
77 Road 5108
77 Road 5108, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1937 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
715 Road 5107
715 Road 5107, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1705 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
10139 Plum Grove Road
10139 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
10886 Plum Grove Road
10886 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1937 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
675 Road 5107
675 Road 5107, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
431 Road 5138
431 Road 5138, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1705 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
91 CR 4005
91 County Road 4005, Liberty County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
91 CR 4005 Available 07/27/20 91 CR 4005 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 8318949111 to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
1 Unit Available
946 MILAM STREET
946 Milam Street, Liberty, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1274 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS (RLNE5618230)
Results within 1 mile of Liberty County
1 Unit Available
11261 Fostoria Rd
11261 Fostoria Road, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
beautiful two story home - Property Id: 320061 Rent This house is on 1/2 an acre ??and is located two minutes away from Highway 59 it is in ?Splendora ISD school District Green leaf elementary Splendora jr high Splendora high school Including
Results within 5 miles of Liberty County
25 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
1 Unit Available
715 Dayna Lane
715 Dayna Ln, Sour Lake, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1824 sqft
715 Dayna Lane - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Sour Lake, TX. The kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher and fridge. There are washer and dryer connections in the spacious utility room.
1 Unit Available
3606 Hampstead Court
3606 Hampstead Court, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1937 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
25568 Dogwood Lane
25568 Dogwood Lane, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1696 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,696 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
26790 Burning Tree
26790 Burning Tree, Montgomery County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1723 sqft
4/2.
1 Unit Available
15223 Victoria
15223 Victoria, Chambers County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2094 sqft
Location is everything and this home offers that and then some!If you are in search of a "Welcome Home Vibe" this is the home for you Nestled within a quiet cul-de-sec inside of Lanai Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 10 miles of Liberty County
24 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1213 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
64 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
41 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
6 Units Available
Kingwood
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$803
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
25 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
134 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Liberty County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, San Jacinto Community College, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
