Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
95 Apartments for rent in Waller County, TX📍
Last updated July 19 at 06:13 PM
3 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Circle K
650 Donoho Street, Hempstead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
26311 Michelangelo Drive
26311 Michaelangelo Dr, Waller County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2571 sqft
This newly built home in William Trace Subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3402 Galiani Drive
3402 Galiani Dr, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1307 sqft
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
24010 Avogadro Dr
24010 Avogadro Dr, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1589 sqft
Katy Home For Lease |Lawn Mowing Included! - Property Id: 300586 Listed By: Camillo Properties Please call, text or hit the contact button to schedule a tour. 832-236-5130 ***No broken leases or evictions. Must clear a criminal background check.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1940 2nd St
1940 2nd St, Hempstead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Comfortable house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 295218 Well maintained, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. New appliances. Master bedroom with full bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9973 Boulder Bend Lane
9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.
Results within 1 mile of Waller County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
26473 Idle Drive
26473 Idle Drive, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Showings begin Sunday June 19th. Beautiful fully renovated one story home in Woodland Lakes in peaceful Magnolia. Home was gutted down to the studs and rebuilt prior to Harvey. No flooding from hurricane.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
Results within 5 miles of Waller County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
38 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,245
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
233 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
22 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
208 Units Available
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1628 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
257 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
55 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
48 Units Available
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Welcome to San RemoKatys newest apartment community! Built by Sueba USA, San Remo features unrivaled community amenities and stylish, sophisticated apartment homes. At San Remo, you will find both luxury and convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
30 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
100 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
29 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
98 Units Available
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1096 sqft
Come home to a life of ease at Elation at Grandway West! Our Katy luxury apartments offer everything our residents need with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle.
