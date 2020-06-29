5924 Midway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW LIST PRICE! Freshly Painted Interior and Cabinets! Laminate Flooring in Master and Living! Re-Troweled Walls. Kitchen: Updated Counters; Gas Stove; White Painted Cabinets; Dishwasher; Disposal; and Vinyl Floor Large B-I GE Refrigerator! Indoor Utility Room includes a Washer and Dryer! Aluminum Siding! Covered Front Porch! Master Bedroom has W-I Closet! 4 Ceiling Fans! 2 Split H&A Window Units! Gas WH! Beautiful Front Yard Curb Appeal! New Solar Screens! Small fenced dog run on side. 2-CAR Carport with Rear Parking! The location to downtown Fort Worth is amazing!! For Qualified Applicants the Security Deposit can be submitted into 2 Equal Payments!