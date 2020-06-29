All apartments in Haltom City
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5924 Midway Road
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

5924 Midway Road

5924 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Midway Road, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW LIST PRICE! Freshly Painted Interior and Cabinets! Laminate Flooring in Master and Living! Re-Troweled Walls. Kitchen: Updated Counters; Gas Stove; White Painted Cabinets; Dishwasher; Disposal; and Vinyl Floor Large B-I GE Refrigerator! Indoor Utility Room includes a Washer and Dryer! Aluminum Siding! Covered Front Porch! Master Bedroom has W-I Closet! 4 Ceiling Fans! 2 Split H&A Window Units! Gas WH! Beautiful Front Yard Curb Appeal! New Solar Screens! Small fenced dog run on side. 2-CAR Carport with Rear Parking! The location to downtown Fort Worth is amazing!! For Qualified Applicants the Security Deposit can be submitted into 2 Equal Payments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Midway Road have any available units?
5924 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5924 Midway Road have?
Some of 5924 Midway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Midway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 Midway Road is pet friendly.
Does 5924 Midway Road offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Midway Road offers parking.
Does 5924 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 Midway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Midway Road have a pool?
No, 5924 Midway Road does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 5924 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Midway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Midway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 Midway Road does not have units with air conditioning.

