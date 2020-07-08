Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal playground

LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE!

Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless. Unique shopping, local dining, and exciting entertainment can be found around the corner in your neighborhood. Come experience the best in apartment home living.



Heritage Apartments is proud to offer a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each of our homes feature carpeted floors, central air and heating, mini blinds, and walk-in closets for extra space. Your all-electric kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator is the perfect space for creating fabulous meals. Let Heritage Apartments be your gateway to the lifestyle you deserve.



Beautiful landscaping and luscious greenery surround you at Heritage Apartments. Our community amenities feature assigned parking, on-call and on-site maintenance, laundry facility, gated access, and public parks nearby. Treat family and friends to a Texas-style barbecue hosted at our lovely picnic area. Take a look at our photo gallery to see for yourself why Heritage Apartments is a place to call home.