Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Heritage

5501 Adams Drive ·
Location

5501 Adams Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1610 · Avail. Aug 15

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. Aug 15

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,085

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE!
Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless. Unique shopping, local dining, and exciting entertainment can be found around the corner in your neighborhood. Come experience the best in apartment home living.

Heritage Apartments is proud to offer a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each of our homes feature carpeted floors, central air and heating, mini blinds, and walk-in closets for extra space. Your all-electric kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator is the perfect space for creating fabulous meals. Let Heritage Apartments be your gateway to the lifestyle you deserve.

Beautiful landscaping and luscious greenery surround you at Heritage Apartments. Our community amenities feature assigned parking, on-call and on-site maintenance, laundry facility, gated access, and public parks nearby. Treat family and friends to a Texas-style barbecue hosted at our lovely picnic area. Take a look at our photo gallery to see for yourself why Heritage Apartments is a place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 one bedroom, $300 two bedroom, $400 three bedroom.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage have any available units?
Heritage has 13 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage have?
Some of Heritage's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage pet-friendly?
No, Heritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does Heritage offer parking?
Yes, Heritage offers parking.
Does Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage have a pool?
No, Heritage does not have a pool.
Does Heritage have accessible units?
No, Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage has units with air conditioning.
