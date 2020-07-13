/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Fossil
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Fossil
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
203 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
22 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Holiday West
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
18 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
26 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
30 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
8 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
