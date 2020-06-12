Apartment List
TX
grapevine
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
219 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1153 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1135 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1111 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
966 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
54 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1146 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
18 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
937 sqft
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
81 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
32 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
38 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1188 sqft
Ultra-modern, charming community in the eclectic area of Grapevine. Architectural beauty in many homes. Wood-style flooring, bedroom carpeting, in-home washers and dryers, and high ceilings. Private patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
1 Unit Available
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timberline Condos in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1115 sqft
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Grapevine
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
24 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1219 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1120 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.

June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grapevine rents declined significantly over the past month

Grapevine rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Grapevine stand at $1,081 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,344 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Grapevine's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Grapevine over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Grapevine rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Grapevine, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Grapevine is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grapevine's median two-bedroom rent of $1,344 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Grapevine.
    • While rents in Grapevine fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grapevine than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grapevine.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

