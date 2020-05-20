914 Wren Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A Nature Lover's Delight Located By Lake Grapevine, Marinas, Trails, and Parks. Come Home to a Little Piece of Paradise in the Heart of the Metroplex!

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with a Woodburning Brick Fireplace, Double Car Garage plus a Paved RV Parking Area. Spacious Landscaped Yard with Covered Patio and Privacy Fence. Lawn care is included.

Only minutes to DFW International Airport, TRail Depot, Historic Grapevine Main Street, Upscale Southlake Town Square, Grapevine Botanical Gardens, and Easy Access to Major Highways.

Schools and Room Sizes to Be Verified by Buyer and or Buyers Agent.