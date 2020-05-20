All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:06 AM

914 Wren Ridge Drive

914 Wren Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Wren Ridge Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Nature Lover's Delight Located By Lake Grapevine, Marinas, Trails, and Parks. Come Home to a Little Piece of Paradise in the Heart of the Metroplex!
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with a Woodburning Brick Fireplace, Double Car Garage plus a Paved RV Parking Area. Spacious Landscaped Yard with Covered Patio and Privacy Fence. Lawn care is included.
Only minutes to DFW International Airport, TRail Depot, Historic Grapevine Main Street, Upscale Southlake Town Square, Grapevine Botanical Gardens, and Easy Access to Major Highways.
Schools and Room Sizes to Be Verified by Buyer and or Buyers Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have any available units?
914 Wren Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have?
Some of 914 Wren Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Wren Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Wren Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Wren Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Wren Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 914 Wren Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Wren Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Wren Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Wren Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Wren Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Wren Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

