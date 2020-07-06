890 E Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

One story brick home close to Lake Grapevine Marina & walking trails & neighborhood park. Affordable community rec with indoor & outdoor pools, tennis, etc. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathrooms, laminate flooring in living area and hall. Large living area featuring vaulted ceiling, brick wood burning fireplace, 2 in. blinds throughout. Gleaming white and grey kitchen with pantry. Separate utility. Large fenced back yard with small covered porch & 20x13 redwood deck. Refrigerator remains. Pets considered. Applicants to verify listed schools.