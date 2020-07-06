All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:30 PM

890 E Riverside Drive

890 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

890 East Riverside Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
One story brick home close to Lake Grapevine Marina & walking trails & neighborhood park. Affordable community rec with indoor & outdoor pools, tennis, etc. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathrooms, laminate flooring in living area and hall. Large living area featuring vaulted ceiling, brick wood burning fireplace, 2 in. blinds throughout. Gleaming white and grey kitchen with pantry. Separate utility. Large fenced back yard with small covered porch & 20x13 redwood deck. Refrigerator remains. Pets considered. Applicants to verify listed schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 E Riverside Drive have any available units?
890 E Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 E Riverside Drive have?
Some of 890 E Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 E Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
890 E Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 E Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 E Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 890 E Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 890 E Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 890 E Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 E Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 E Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 890 E Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 890 E Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 890 E Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 890 E Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 E Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.

