622 E Wall Street

Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath 3 year old custom home is located in Grapevine's famous Historic District. A few blocks from Main Street's wonderful shopping, wine tasting, & fine dining, & also very close to DFW International Airport & the TEXRail Train station. The interior features fine custom finishes like white oak wood & ceramic tile flooring, eye-catching decorative lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a Wolf gas range with a griddle and double oven, a SubZero refrigerator, decorative tile, Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and high-end fixtures. There is also a large study and a utility room. In the back of is a fenced yard with patio, and a 2 car garage. Also FOR SALE.