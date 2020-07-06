All apartments in Grapevine
600 Ashcroft Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:55 PM

600 Ashcroft Drive

600 Ashcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

600 Ashcroft Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Glade Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 2 story home on a corner lot in Glade Grossing in Grapevine! Backyard oasis with a stunning pool is the perfect place to entertain or relax and cook out! (Pool care included). Front formal area with an abundance of natural light! Elegant formal dining area off the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, updated lighting plus an abundance of counter space opening to the breakfast nook and family room. Cool modern and neutral tones throughout. 2inch blinds! Vaulted ceilings! All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized master suite features an updated and modern bathroom with a huge double shower and separate vanities plus a walk in closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Ashcroft Drive have any available units?
600 Ashcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Ashcroft Drive have?
Some of 600 Ashcroft Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Ashcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Ashcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Ashcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Ashcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Ashcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Ashcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Ashcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Ashcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Ashcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 600 Ashcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 600 Ashcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Ashcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Ashcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Ashcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

