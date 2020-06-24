561 Dove Creek Circle

Amenities

Available immediately! Beautiful home on a quiet circle drive in the perfect convenient location in Grapevine! Private owner-landlord shows great care in the upkeep of this home, now ready for you to enjoy! Large landscaped ORGANIC backyard includes deck, pergola, shaded by large trees. Large sun room for your plants, pets, play room, workout or office. Updated kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining. Fresh paint and scrubbed clean! 4 BDRMs means a space for everyone! Large downstairs master with garden tub, separate shower, 2 sinks. This property is convenient to 114 & 121, DFW Airport, Lake Grapevine, American Airlines, Charles Schwab campus, and Alliance Gateway.