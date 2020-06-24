All apartments in Grapevine
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
561 Dove Creek Circle
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:21 AM

561 Dove Creek Circle

561 Dove Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

561 Dove Creek Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available immediately! Beautiful home on a quiet circle drive in the perfect convenient location in Grapevine! Private owner-landlord shows great care in the upkeep of this home, now ready for you to enjoy! Large landscaped ORGANIC backyard includes deck, pergola, shaded by large trees. Large sun room for your plants, pets, play room, workout or office. Updated kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining. Fresh paint and scrubbed clean! 4 BDRMs means a space for everyone! Large downstairs master with garden tub, separate shower, 2 sinks. This property is convenient to 114 & 121, DFW Airport, Lake Grapevine, American Airlines, Charles Schwab campus, and Alliance Gateway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Dove Creek Circle have any available units?
561 Dove Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Dove Creek Circle have?
Some of 561 Dove Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Dove Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
561 Dove Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Dove Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Dove Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 561 Dove Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 561 Dove Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 561 Dove Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Dove Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Dove Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 561 Dove Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 561 Dove Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 561 Dove Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Dove Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Dove Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.

