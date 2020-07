Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

This fabulous updated little gem is a 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Beautiful kitchen with abundant of cabinets, granite cabinets, travertine backslash, Hi quality cook top, New luxury plank flooring, crown molding. Huge Living room area with granite fireplace. The tropical paradise in the backyard complete with pool, hot tub, and even a stone fire pit for backyard gathering. Landlord will take care of pool. Tenant responsible for Yard.