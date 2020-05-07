All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 4634 Trevor Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4634 Trevor Trail
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

4634 Trevor Trail

4634 Trevor Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4634 Trevor Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Luxury town home nestled in a heavily treed private neighborhood in Grapevine with easy access to Highway 360 and 121 and 10-minutes from DFW Airport. Come inside and view top to bottom classy living. The open kitchen features high-end stainless appliances, double oven, granite counters and more. Top quality flooring throughout including wood floors, carpet and stone. 2-car garage and plenty of space for both living and storage. Updated HVAC (April 2019), radiant barrier, R-40 insulation in attic, and dual pane windows keeps the energy bills low. Enjoy your peaceful backyard with trees all around, small pergola and stone patio. Don't miss out and view this home today. Offered with a 3-month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Trevor Trail have any available units?
4634 Trevor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Trevor Trail have?
Some of 4634 Trevor Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Trevor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Trevor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Trevor Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Trevor Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 4634 Trevor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Trevor Trail offers parking.
Does 4634 Trevor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Trevor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Trevor Trail have a pool?
No, 4634 Trevor Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Trevor Trail have accessible units?
No, 4634 Trevor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Trevor Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4634 Trevor Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary