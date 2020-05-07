4634 Trevor Trail

Amenities

Luxury town home nestled in a heavily treed private neighborhood in Grapevine with easy access to Highway 360 and 121 and 10-minutes from DFW Airport. Come inside and view top to bottom classy living. The open kitchen features high-end stainless appliances, double oven, granite counters and more. Top quality flooring throughout including wood floors, carpet and stone. 2-car garage and plenty of space for both living and storage. Updated HVAC (April 2019), radiant barrier, R-40 insulation in attic, and dual pane windows keeps the energy bills low. Enjoy your peaceful backyard with trees all around, small pergola and stone patio. Don't miss out and view this home today. Offered with a 3-month minimum lease.