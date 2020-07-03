All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3127 Ridge Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3127 Ridge Point Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:48 AM

3127 Ridge Point Lane

3127 Oak Ridge Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3127 Oak Ridge Point, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Belton ISD, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre Lot...She's a cutie! - Have you been dreaming of lake community living? Now is your chance to make all your dreams come true. Within minutes of the lake, this home creates a welcoming atmosphere for family and guests! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features open concept living and dining complete with stained concrete flooring through out home, a quaint galley style kitchen with black appliances, and a covered back patio; perfect for summer barbecues! Dont wait, this Belton Charmer won't last long!

Pets: Owner will consider.

All pets that reside in our homes must be spayed/neutered and current on rabies shots. Vet records required.

All information provided; to include square footage, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Information for square footage is gathered from County Tax Records and is public information.

Application Fee: $55.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per applicant age 18 years or older.

Please feel free to call the office to inquire on our Homes. We are always more than happy to answer your questions. If you would like to view a home please come by and see us!

Sierra Rentals & Property Management
405 Liberty Street
Killeen, TX 76543
Office: (254) 213-2885
Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m

Pet Policy: There is a $300.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee PER Pet and have a maximum 2 pet standard. We DO NOT allow aggressive animals to reside in our homes to include: Pit Bulls, Akitas, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Husky, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Presa Canarious, Wolf Hybrids, ANY mix of these breeds or ANY vicious animal; regardless of size.

(RLNE5036285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have any available units?
3127 Ridge Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have?
Some of 3127 Ridge Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Ridge Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Ridge Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Ridge Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Ridge Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane offer parking?
No, 3127 Ridge Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Ridge Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have a pool?
No, 3127 Ridge Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 3127 Ridge Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Ridge Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Ridge Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary