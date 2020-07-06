All apartments in Grapevine
3107 Trail Lake Drive

3107 Trail Lake Drive
Location

3107 Trail Lake Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Trail Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CARROLL ISD!! NEW AC, NEW ROOF, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS(NO CARPET) AND UPDATED THROUGHOUT! Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Updated kitchen featuring subway tile, granite countertops, SS appliances, and built in hutch in Dining room. Wood Plank tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, separate shower, large soaking tub and entrance to outdoor patio. Wonderful private landscaped backyard! Great location- close to Historic Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine Lake, Parks, DFW, & Southlake Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
3107 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 3107 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

