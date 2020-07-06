3107 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CARROLL ISD!! NEW AC, NEW ROOF, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS(NO CARPET) AND UPDATED THROUGHOUT! Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Updated kitchen featuring subway tile, granite countertops, SS appliances, and built in hutch in Dining room. Wood Plank tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, separate shower, large soaking tub and entrance to outdoor patio. Wonderful private landscaped backyard! Great location- close to Historic Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine Lake, Parks, DFW, & Southlake Town Center.