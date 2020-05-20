3101 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

Carroll ISD!! Updated throughout... new hardwood floors, ( No CARPET), New appliances, countertops, paint(inside and out), fixtures, hardware, fans, much more. Vaulted ceiling with crown molding, bay windows. Updated kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, backsplash, built in hutch. Large master has tray ceiling, entrance to outdoors, updated master bath - granite, sinks, tile flooring. Large utility room. Landscaped backyard with private gate and 45x25 sport court. Close proximity to shopping, Grapevine Lake, and Parks!