Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3101 Trail Lake Drive

3101 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Trail Lake Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Trail Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Carroll ISD!! Updated throughout... new hardwood floors, ( No CARPET), New appliances, countertops, paint(inside and out), fixtures, hardware, fans, much more. Vaulted ceiling with crown molding, bay windows. Updated kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, backsplash, built in hutch. Large master has tray ceiling, entrance to outdoors, updated master bath - granite, sinks, tile flooring. Large utility room. Landscaped backyard with private gate and 45x25 sport court. Close proximity to shopping, Grapevine Lake, and Parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
3101 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 3101 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3101 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3101 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

