3 Whispering Vine Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two year lease offered for this Single story updated home located in GCISD! Located on a culdesac, surrounded by mature trees, & featuring bright rooms, wood flooring, and decorative lighting. Kitchen features a double door stainless fridge, stone backsplash, breakfast bar, and built-in storage in the breakfast room. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, wet bar, and brick fireplace. Master bedroom with private entrance to open patio overlooking the large grassy backyard. List price is for a TWO YEAR LEASE. 12 month lease offered at $2,500 per month and $2,500 security deposit. One small pet allowed under 25 lbs with a $1,000 pet deposit.