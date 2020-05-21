All apartments in Grapevine
3 Whispering Vine Court

3 Whispering Vine Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Whispering Vine Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two year lease offered for this Single story updated home located in GCISD! Located on a culdesac, surrounded by mature trees, & featuring bright rooms, wood flooring, and decorative lighting. Kitchen features a double door stainless fridge, stone backsplash, breakfast bar, and built-in storage in the breakfast room. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, wet bar, and brick fireplace. Master bedroom with private entrance to open patio overlooking the large grassy backyard. List price is for a TWO YEAR LEASE. 12 month lease offered at $2,500 per month and $2,500 security deposit. One small pet allowed under 25 lbs with a $1,000 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Whispering Vine Court have any available units?
3 Whispering Vine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Whispering Vine Court have?
Some of 3 Whispering Vine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Whispering Vine Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Whispering Vine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Whispering Vine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Whispering Vine Court is pet friendly.
Does 3 Whispering Vine Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Whispering Vine Court offers parking.
Does 3 Whispering Vine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Whispering Vine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Whispering Vine Court have a pool?
No, 3 Whispering Vine Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Whispering Vine Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Whispering Vine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Whispering Vine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Whispering Vine Court has units with dishwashers.

