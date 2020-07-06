All apartments in Grapevine
2959 Wentwood Drive

2959 Wentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Wentwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PREMIUM Lease Property on Treed lot! Completely repainted in current light bright color palette - popcorn ceilings removed! Surround Sound! Beautiful new carpeting in bedrooms! Slate Flooring in living area, kitchen, breakfast & halls. Travertine floors in bathrooms. Kitchen = 42 inch cabinets, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances incl. new refrigerator with water & ice in door! Split Floor Plan - Wonderful 20 X 16 Master Suite with Spacious His & Hers walk in closets! Large covered patio! Over-Sized 2 & a Half Car Side Entry Garage! Updated 16 SEER Programmable HVAC Unit! Storage shed, professional landscaping, sprinkler system! Washer Dryer Included! Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Wentwood Drive have any available units?
2959 Wentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Wentwood Drive have?
Some of 2959 Wentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Wentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Wentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Wentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2959 Wentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2959 Wentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Wentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2959 Wentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 Wentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Wentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2959 Wentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Wentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2959 Wentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Wentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 Wentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

