2959 Wentwood Drive

PREMIUM Lease Property on Treed lot! Completely repainted in current light bright color palette - popcorn ceilings removed! Surround Sound! Beautiful new carpeting in bedrooms! Slate Flooring in living area, kitchen, breakfast & halls. Travertine floors in bathrooms. Kitchen = 42 inch cabinets, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances incl. new refrigerator with water & ice in door! Split Floor Plan - Wonderful 20 X 16 Master Suite with Spacious His & Hers walk in closets! Large covered patio! Over-Sized 2 & a Half Car Side Entry Garage! Updated 16 SEER Programmable HVAC Unit! Storage shed, professional landscaping, sprinkler system! Washer Dryer Included! Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.