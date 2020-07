Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location!Location! Location! This two story 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of North Texas. Carroll ISD! 10 miles from DFW International Airport. 10 minutes from Down town Grapevine Shopping, near Grapevine Mills Mall and Southlake Town Square. Yet, nestled within a neighborhood atmosphere. Must see