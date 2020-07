Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful location near Grapevine Lake! Enjoy the easy access to hike and bike trails, Grapevine Main St, and DFW Airport. Well maintained home in great neighborhood available immediately. Vaulted ceiling in family room, large rooms, open floor plan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Refrigerator with ice and water on door included. Excellent schools: Dove Elementary,Grapevine Middle,Grapevine High. Hurry to view! Smaller pets considered on a case by case basis.