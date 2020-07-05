2801 Tumbleweed Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 on corner lot in Grapevine, Carroll ISD! Great location, desirable vinyl plank flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to the bright, generous sized 25x15 family room with pretty tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and beautiful flooring. Kitchen features a 14x8 dining area, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an oversized soaking tub. Nice secondaries, utility with built-ins and extended backyard patio! Easy access to highways, located just minutes from The Gaylord Texas and Grapevine Lake!