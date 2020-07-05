All apartments in Grapevine
2801 Tumbleweed Trail

2801 Tumbleweed Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Tumbleweed Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 on corner lot in Grapevine, Carroll ISD! Great location, desirable vinyl plank flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to the bright, generous sized 25x15 family room with pretty tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and beautiful flooring. Kitchen features a 14x8 dining area, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an oversized soaking tub. Nice secondaries, utility with built-ins and extended backyard patio! Easy access to highways, located just minutes from The Gaylord Texas and Grapevine Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have any available units?
2801 Tumbleweed Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have?
Some of 2801 Tumbleweed Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Tumbleweed Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Tumbleweed Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Tumbleweed Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail offers parking.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have a pool?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have accessible units?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Tumbleweed Trail has units with dishwashers.

