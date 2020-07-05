All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2716 Pin Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2716 Pin Oak Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2716 Pin Oak Drive

2716 Pin Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2716 Pin Oak Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Hidden Lake Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD minutes from the heart of Downtown Grapevine! The home offers formal dining room, 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, beautiful island eat in kitchen with granite counters an of abundance cabinets. Wood flooring in living, dining and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and master suite located upstairs and half bath next to 4th bedroom located downstairs. Master bath offers separate shower, garden tub, deep closet and separate vanities. Lovely backyard with pretty landscaping, in-ground pool that will be maintained by a pool company at owners expense. Home is really close to a lot of walking and biking trails at Grapevine lake. Pets allowed Breed restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have any available units?
2716 Pin Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have?
Some of 2716 Pin Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Pin Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Pin Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Pin Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Pin Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Pin Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Pin Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Pin Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Pin Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Pin Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Pin Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary