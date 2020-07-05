2716 Pin Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD minutes from the heart of Downtown Grapevine! The home offers formal dining room, 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, beautiful island eat in kitchen with granite counters an of abundance cabinets. Wood flooring in living, dining and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and master suite located upstairs and half bath next to 4th bedroom located downstairs. Master bath offers separate shower, garden tub, deep closet and separate vanities. Lovely backyard with pretty landscaping, in-ground pool that will be maintained by a pool company at owners expense. Home is really close to a lot of walking and biking trails at Grapevine lake. Pets allowed Breed restrictions may apply.