2145 Pritchard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace game room microwave oven

Beautiful, move-in ready home, situated on a cul-de-sac and conveniently located at the heart of the Grapevine-Southlake area. Gorgeous wood & tile floors in common areas. Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light as well as a huge gameroom upstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, built-in ovens & cooktop, and ample storage. Split master up includes en suite bath with his & hers vanity, decorative block glass windows, jetted tub, and separate shower. Exterior features mature trees, automatic sprinklers, storage shed, and plenty of space.