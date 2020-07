Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet refrigerator

No Housing Vouchers. Two bedrooms with spacious Loft area located in walking distance to Grapevine High School. Separate living area and dining area off of galley kitchen, loft area. Fresh paint, plank floors in the living room carpet in the bedrooms, full size connections, covered parking on back of unit. Agent or prospect is responsible for verifying school information. One small dog 35 pounds or less, No Cats. No Aggressive breed pets or mixed aggressive breeds no exceptions.