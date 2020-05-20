1991 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Outstanding Grapevine location close to Lake Grapevine, Dove Park, Gaylord Texan, historic Grapevine & Hwy 114. Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath allergy friendly condo with NO carpet. Rich engineered wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Do all your living down & all your slumbering up. Huge living area anchored by floor to ceiling brick fireplace and access to wet bar great for entertaining. Kitchen with sleek black appliances & lots of cabinets. Recent remodel to master with walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to private courtyard and 2-car garage. Enjoy neutral tones, a recent water heater, flooring, toilets, dishwasher and kitchen hardware. Zoned for award winning schools.