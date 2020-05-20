All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1991 Shorewood Drive

1991 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1991 Shorewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Shorewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Outstanding Grapevine location close to Lake Grapevine, Dove Park, Gaylord Texan, historic Grapevine & Hwy 114. Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath allergy friendly condo with NO carpet. Rich engineered wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Do all your living down & all your slumbering up. Huge living area anchored by floor to ceiling brick fireplace and access to wet bar great for entertaining. Kitchen with sleek black appliances & lots of cabinets. Recent remodel to master with walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to private courtyard and 2-car garage. Enjoy neutral tones, a recent water heater, flooring, toilets, dishwasher and kitchen hardware. Zoned for award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
1991 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1991 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 1991 Shorewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1991 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1991 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1991 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1991 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1991 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1991 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1991 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1991 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1991 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

