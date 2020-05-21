This beautiful unfurnished home in a wonderful neighborhood is priced to lease soon. Awesome kitchen with island. Granite tops. Side by side refrigerator. Double oven. Electric stove top. Built-in microwave. Breakfast nook.2 living areas. Fireplace with gas starter. Wood floors in living areas. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Very nice master with large master bath and closet. Carpet in bedrooms. Good size office. 2 car garage. Covered patio and storage building in back yard. hvac service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
What amenities does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have?
Some of 1908 Wood Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Wood Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Wood Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.