All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1908 Wood Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1908 Wood Crest Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:11 AM

1908 Wood Crest Drive

1908 Wood Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1908 Wood Crest Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful unfurnished home in a wonderful neighborhood is priced to lease soon. Awesome kitchen with island. Granite tops. Side by side refrigerator. Double oven. Electric stove top. Built-in microwave. Breakfast nook.2 living areas. Fireplace with gas starter. Wood floors in living areas. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Very nice master with large master bath and closet. Carpet in bedrooms. Good size office. 2 car garage. Covered patio and storage building in back yard. hvac service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have any available units?
1908 Wood Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have?
Some of 1908 Wood Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Wood Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Wood Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Wood Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Wood Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Wood Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Wood Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Wood Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Wood Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Wood Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Wood Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary