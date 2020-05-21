1908 Wood Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful unfurnished home in a wonderful neighborhood is priced to lease soon. Awesome kitchen with island. Granite tops. Side by side refrigerator. Double oven. Electric stove top. Built-in microwave. Breakfast nook.2 living areas. Fireplace with gas starter. Wood floors in living areas. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Very nice master with large master bath and closet. Carpet in bedrooms. Good size office. 2 car garage. Covered patio and storage building in back yard. hvac service included.