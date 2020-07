Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in the heart of grapevine with easy access to main street, the Gaylord Texan , and lake Grapevine. This peaceful neighborhood is quiet and the idea place to be, get this one before it is gone. The backyard has a huge decked patio with plenty of established garden and garden space, also has a over sized barn for extra storage. Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer