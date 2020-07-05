All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:47 AM

1619 Box Canyon Court

1619 Box Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Box Canyon Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Huge oversized lot at the back of a cul-de-sac with mature trees in an established quiet neighborhood. Open floorplan with the kitchen, dining, and family room open to each other, looking to the back patio. Large closets in guest rooms, bay window in dining area and the home sits walking distance of Grapevine bike and hike trails around Grapevine lake. Located in Carroll School Zone! Available for showing by appointment only, ready for move in first two weeks of July, see agent for details. Pets on case by case basis. Submit application, and then credit and background check run at tenant expense for each adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Box Canyon Court have any available units?
1619 Box Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Box Canyon Court have?
Some of 1619 Box Canyon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Box Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Box Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Box Canyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Box Canyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Box Canyon Court offer parking?
No, 1619 Box Canyon Court does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Box Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Box Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Box Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 1619 Box Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Box Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 1619 Box Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Box Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Box Canyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

