1619 Box Canyon Court

Welcome Home! Huge oversized lot at the back of a cul-de-sac with mature trees in an established quiet neighborhood. Open floorplan with the kitchen, dining, and family room open to each other, looking to the back patio. Large closets in guest rooms, bay window in dining area and the home sits walking distance of Grapevine bike and hike trails around Grapevine lake. Located in Carroll School Zone! Available for showing by appointment only, ready for move in first two weeks of July, see agent for details. Pets on case by case basis. Submit application, and then credit and background check run at tenant expense for each adult over 18.