Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1604 Choteau Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Choteau Circle

1604 Choteau Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Choteau Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
This great Grapevine 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome is on the corner lot just across from Dove Elementary and one block from Dove Park which includes Dove Pool & Splash Park, Casey's Clubhouse state-of-the-art playground! There are beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, and granite countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs. There is a small fenced backyard that leads to the garage in the back. Community Pool available for use during spring and summer months. Very friendly neighborhood. Exceptional landlord.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 20lbs only. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Choteau Circle have any available units?
1604 Choteau Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Choteau Circle have?
Some of 1604 Choteau Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Choteau Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Choteau Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Choteau Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Choteau Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Choteau Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Choteau Circle offers parking.
Does 1604 Choteau Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Choteau Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Choteau Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Choteau Circle has a pool.
Does 1604 Choteau Circle have accessible units?
No, 1604 Choteau Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Choteau Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Choteau Circle has units with dishwashers.

