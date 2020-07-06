1604 Choteau Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

This great Grapevine 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome is on the corner lot just across from Dove Elementary and one block from Dove Park which includes Dove Pool & Splash Park, Casey's Clubhouse state-of-the-art playground! There are beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, and granite countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs. There is a small fenced backyard that leads to the garage in the back. Community Pool available for use during spring and summer months. Very friendly neighborhood. Exceptional landlord.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 20lbs only. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.