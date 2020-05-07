1517 Bennington Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in Grapevine located on a cul-de-sac! Bright and open floorplan with wood-like tile flooring. Living room with gas fireplace open to bright Dining area overlooking the private backyard. Kitchen featuring a gas range, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and more! Master bath featuring a dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. Backyard with covered patio, deck, RV parking, and built-in sandbox for the kids! Neutral paint, LED ceiling lights, energy-saver windows, and more. Fridge, washer, dryer, and wine fridge convey with lease.