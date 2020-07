Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute and inviting! Move in ready three beds two baths with newly updated kitchen and flooring. Open and bright with lots of natural light and walking distance to lake, schools and parks. Storage building w electric and air conditioning would make a great workshop. Low maintenance and with R22 insulation just added low electric bills on this home! Owner installed astroturf in front so you'll always have green grass with no care. New fence in backyard. Make it yours!