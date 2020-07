Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Granite Counter tops in Kitchen, Wooden Floors, Tile Floors in Kitchen. This home is 1060 sq.ft. + an extra family room approx. 350 sq.ft. with fireplace. Cover parking and nice lawn.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.