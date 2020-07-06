1225 Circle View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

6 - 12 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the secluded Forest Lake Addition. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring, and granite countertops in kitchen. SS Appliances. The study with a built-in desk is an ideal 2nd living area or it could be a 4th bedroom. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Nice deck. Close to Grapevine Lake, schools and Historic Downtown Grapevine. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 40lbs only, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.