1225 Circle View Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 Circle View Court

1225 Circle View Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Circle View Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6 - 12 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the secluded Forest Lake Addition. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring, and granite countertops in kitchen. SS Appliances. The study with a built-in desk is an ideal 2nd living area or it could be a 4th bedroom. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Nice deck. Close to Grapevine Lake, schools and Historic Downtown Grapevine. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 40lbs only, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Circle View Court have any available units?
1225 Circle View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Circle View Court have?
Some of 1225 Circle View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Circle View Court currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Circle View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Circle View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Circle View Court is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Circle View Court offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Circle View Court offers parking.
Does 1225 Circle View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Circle View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Circle View Court have a pool?
No, 1225 Circle View Court does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Circle View Court have accessible units?
No, 1225 Circle View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Circle View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Circle View Court has units with dishwashers.

