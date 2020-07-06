Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1168 Silverlake Dr Available 04/20/20 Charming Home In Grapevine Colleyville ISD - Charming home located in the highly sought-after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Relax by the cozy brick fireplace. Enjoy woodlike flooring in the family and dining room. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and generous cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Great outdoor space for entertaining with covered deck and large fenced backyard. Minutes from downtown Grapevine and Grapevine Lake. Easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping. Won't last long. Must see!



(RLNE4687689)