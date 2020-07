Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room google fiber green community internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service

At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features. A curated collection of indoor and outdoor amenities is available exclusively to residents, making coming home feel like going on vacation. In the multilevel clubhouse, residents can start the day with an intense workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center and grab a coffee-to-go from the Starbucks Caf. Step outside to the resort-style infinite-edge swimming pool for some brisk laps, or lounge on the sun terrace with friends and neighbors. While youre there, why not spark up the barbecue and enjoy outdoor dining under the shade of a trellis? Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the communityinside and outmeans you can live-stream your favorite shows poolside, go shopping from the resident lounge, and catch up on emails in the park while your dog has a romp. As the sun goes down, enjoy a walk along the beach at Joe Pool Lake and make plans to go sailing on the weekend or take a short drive to top-ranked Tangle Ridge Golf Club for some quality time on the links.