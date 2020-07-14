Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool internet access package receiving parking concierge

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Belmont, your home for stylish, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment living in Grand Prairie, TX. Conveniently located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, our community provides easy access to two major cities. We provide stylish community amenities for comfortable living, including two refreshing swimming pools and a relaxing clubhouse. Inside, our roomy apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens with modern black appliance packages, washer and dryer connections, extra storage space, wood-style flooring.Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!