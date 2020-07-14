All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

The Belmont

1920 W Tarrant Rd · (214) 444-7235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 92F · Avail. Aug 17

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 31C · Avail. now

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 53D · Avail. Aug 21

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52G · Avail. Aug 22

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 83H · Avail. Sep 10

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 62F · Avail. Jul 22

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Belmont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
parking
concierge
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Belmont, your home for stylish, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment living in Grand Prairie, TX. Conveniently located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, our community provides easy access to two major cities. We provide stylish community amenities for comfortable living, including two refreshing swimming pools and a relaxing clubhouse. Inside, our roomy apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens with modern black appliance packages, washer and dryer connections, extra storage space, wood-style flooring.Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $15/month, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Belmont have any available units?
The Belmont has 8 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does The Belmont have?
Some of The Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
The Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, The Belmont is pet friendly.
Does The Belmont offer parking?
Yes, The Belmont offers parking.
Does The Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Belmont have a pool?
Yes, The Belmont has a pool.
Does The Belmont have accessible units?
No, The Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does The Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Belmont has units with dishwashers.
